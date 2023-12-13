Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $360,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 107,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $399.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,674,738. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $400.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

