ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FYLD opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.