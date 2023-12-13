ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after buying an additional 728,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after buying an additional 360,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

