ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.