ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
