ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,276 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

