ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $7,586,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 72,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.