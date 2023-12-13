Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 4.4%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.94 and last traded at $102.94. Approximately 103,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 463,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170,465 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.