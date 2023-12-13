Ashtead Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASHTY traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $257.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $213.03 and a 12-month high of $300.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.71.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($6.03) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.65) to GBX 500 ($6.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.