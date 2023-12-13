Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 12.5 %

ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

