Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 3.52% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBHC. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 157,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IBHC opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.