Asset Dedication LLC Buys 542 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average of $279.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

