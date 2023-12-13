Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,063,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,569,000 after purchasing an additional 551,195 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,170,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,414,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

