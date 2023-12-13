Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,500 shares of company stock worth $23,597,850 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.