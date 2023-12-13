Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $230.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.