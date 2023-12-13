Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 192,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 151,023 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

