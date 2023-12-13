Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

