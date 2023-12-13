Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 2.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 155,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,984 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.