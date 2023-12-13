Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

