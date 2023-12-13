Asset Dedication LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $261.43 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

