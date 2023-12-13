Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

