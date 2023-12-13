Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 23,167 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.