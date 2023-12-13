Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

