Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

