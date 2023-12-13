Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 370,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IONM stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

