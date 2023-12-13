AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $63.98

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.98, but opened at $65.72. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1,134,182 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $715,198,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

