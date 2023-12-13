ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATI stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

