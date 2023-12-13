Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.84 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

