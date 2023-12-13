AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

T opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.