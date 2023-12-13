Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Increased to $4.80 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $4.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

AUTL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 418,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,195. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

