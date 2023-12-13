Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,420 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

