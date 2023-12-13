Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
Ayala Stock Performance
Shares of AYALY stock remained flat at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. Ayala has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $999.00.
Ayala Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayala
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.