Azitra, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

Azitra's (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 13th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Azitra Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Azitra

Azitra Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azitra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Azitra by 20.7% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azitra in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

Featured Articles

