Azitra, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 13th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Azitra Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Azitra
Azitra Company Profile
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.