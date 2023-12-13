Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. Baidu has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

