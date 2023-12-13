Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,319,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 9,934,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,383.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 3.1 %

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

