Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,319,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 9,934,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,383.1 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 3.1 %
Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
