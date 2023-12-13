Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 3.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.52. The company had a trading volume of 519,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.09. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

