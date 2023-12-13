Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Bausch + Lomb comprises 1.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 77,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,701. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.