Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $53.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

