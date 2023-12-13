Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,397 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 3.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $530,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

BDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

