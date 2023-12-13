Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
