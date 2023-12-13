Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

BLRDF stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

