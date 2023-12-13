Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Brian Howlett Sells 35,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$116,550.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

TSE BITF traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.80.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.