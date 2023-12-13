BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BKN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,059. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $160,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

