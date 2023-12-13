BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,528,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

