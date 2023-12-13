BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,193. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

