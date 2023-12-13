BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ stock remained flat at $11.14 during trading on Wednesday. 35,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

