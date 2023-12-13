BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MHN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

