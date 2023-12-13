BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 25,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,582. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 49.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

