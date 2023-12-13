BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT stock remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.