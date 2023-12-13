BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 35,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

