BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYD remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,493. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 503,412 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 193.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.